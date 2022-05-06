"Hatchet Man" By Elie Honig

Our guest today is CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, who details William Barr’s tenure as U.S. attorney general as the most corrupt modern history, with stunning new scandals bubbling to the surface even after Barr's departure from office.

In his book, Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor's Code and Corrupted the Justice Department, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig uncovers Barr’s unprecedented abuse of power as Attorney General and the lasting structural damage done to the Justice Department. Honig uses his own experience as a prosecutor at DOJ to show how, as America’s top law enforcement official, Barr repeatedly violated the Department’s written rules, and those vital, unwritten norms and principles that comprise the “prosecutor’s code.”

Elie Honig is a CNN Senior Legal Analyst who previously worked for 14 years as a federal and state prosecutor. From 2004 to 2012, he was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, prosecuting and trying federal cases involving organized crime, human trafficking, public corruption, and violent crime. In addition to his current work for CNN, Honig hosts podcasts and writes for Cafe, works as Executive Director of the Rutgers Institute for Secure Communities