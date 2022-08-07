© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner

"The Thousand Crimes Of Ming Tsu" By Tom Lin

Published August 7, 2022 at 8:42 PM MDT
On today’s program, novelist Tom Lin rejoins us to talk about his debut novel, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu.

In the book, a Chinese American assassin sets out to rescue his kidnapped wife and exact revenge on her abductors. A twist on the classic western, the novel is a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice, a powerful debut from what bestselling author Jonathan Lethem calls "an astonishing new voice."

Tom Lin is a PhD student in English at the University of California, Davis. The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu is his first novel.

