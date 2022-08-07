"The Thousand Crimes Of Ming Tsu" By Tom Lin

On today’s program, novelist Tom Lin rejoins us to talk about his debut novel, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu.

In the book, a Chinese American assassin sets out to rescue his kidnapped wife and exact revenge on her abductors. A twist on the classic western, the novel is a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice, a powerful debut from what bestselling author Jonathan Lethem calls "an astonishing new voice."

Tom Lin is a PhD student in English at the University of California, Davis. The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu is his first novel.