"Two Nights In Lisbon" By Chris Pavone

On today’s program, Chris Pavone talks with us about his thrilling new novel, Two Nights in Lisbon. The book follows Ariel Pryce, who wakes up in Lisbon, alone. Her husband is gone: no warning, no note, not answering his phone. Something is wrong. She starts with hotel security, then the police, then the American embassy, at each confronting questions she can’t fully answer: What exactly is John doing in Lisbon? Why would he drag her along on his business trip? Who would want to harm him? And why does Ariel know so little about him?

Chris Pavone is the author of The Paris Diversion, The Travelers, The Accident, and The Expats. His novels have appeared on the bestseller lists of The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal; and have been translated into two dozen languages.