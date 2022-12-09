© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"The New Map" By Daniel Yergin

Published December 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST
yergin.jpeg

The world is being shaken by the collision of energy, climate change, and the clashing power of nations in a time of global crisis. Out of this tumult is emerging a new map of energy and geopolitics.

In his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, global energy expert Daniel Yergin takes a timely look at the confluence of the American shale revolution, the instability of world politics, and the future of oil in the Middle East. Yergin examines daunting energy and geopolitical questions in an era of rising political turbulence, and reveals the profound challenges that lie ahead.

Daniel Yergin is a leading authority on energy, international politics, and economics. A bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize winner, Dr. Yergin has served on the US Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under the last four presidents.

Tags
Reader's Corner EnergyGlobalization
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra