"The New Map" By Daniel Yergin

The world is being shaken by the collision of energy, climate change, and the clashing power of nations in a time of global crisis. Out of this tumult is emerging a new map of energy and geopolitics.

In his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, global energy expert Daniel Yergin takes a timely look at the confluence of the American shale revolution, the instability of world politics, and the future of oil in the Middle East. Yergin examines daunting energy and geopolitical questions in an era of rising political turbulence, and reveals the profound challenges that lie ahead.

Daniel Yergin is a leading authority on energy, international politics, and economics. A bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize winner, Dr. Yergin has served on the US Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under the last four presidents.