"The Globalization Myth" By Shannon K. O'Neil

The conventional wisdom about globalization is wrong. That’s the case Shannon K. O’Neil makes in her new book, The Globalization Myth: Why Regions Matter.

Over the past forty years as companies, money, ideas, and people went abroad more often than not, they looked regional rather than globally. O'Neil details this transformation and the rise of three major regional hubs in Asia, Europe, and North America. Current technological, demographic, and geopolitical trends look only to deepen these regional ties. O'Neil argues that this has urgent implications for the United States. Regionalization has enhanced economic competitiveness and prosperity in Europe and Asia. It could do the same for the United States, if only it would embrace its neighbors.

Shannon K. O'Neil is the vice president of studies and Nelson and David Rockefeller senior fellow for Latin America Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is an expert on global trade, supply chains, Latin America, and U.S.-Latin American relations. She is the author of Two Nations Indivisible: Mexico, the United States, and the Road Ahead.