"American Schism" By Seth David Radwell

Two disparate Americas have always coexisted. In his new book, American Schism: How the Two Enlightenments Hold the Secret to Healing our Nation, Seth David Radwell links the fascinating history of the two American Enlightenments to our raging political division. Searching for a fresh and distinctive perspective on the recent corrosion of our civic life, Radwell's book examines a very personal and yet broadly shared question: "Did my vision of America ever exist at all, or was it simply a myth?"

Seth David Radwell is an internationally-known business executive and leader in consumer marketing. Radwell previously served as CEO of The Proactiv Company and President of e-Scholastic the digital arm of the global children’s publishing. American Schism is his first book.