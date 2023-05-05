"Evolution Gone Wrong" By Alex Bezzerides

Why is it that human mothers have such a life-endangering experience giving birth? Why are there entire medical specialties for teeth and feet? And why is it that human babies can’t even hold their heads up, but horses are trotting around minutes after they’re born? In his new book, Evolution Gone Wrong: The Curious Reasons Why Our Bodies Work (Or Don't), biologist Alex Bezzerides tells us just where we inherited our adaptable, achy, brilliant bodies in the process of evolution.

Alex Bezzerides is a professor of biology at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho, where he teaches a wide range of biology classes, from human anatomy and physiology to entomology. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a PhD in neurobiology and behavior from Cornell. Evolution Gone Wrong is his first book.