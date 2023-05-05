© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"Evolution Gone Wrong" By Alex Bezzerides

By Bob Kustra
Published May 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT
bezzerides.jpeg

Why is it that human mothers have such a life-endangering experience giving birth? Why are there entire medical specialties for teeth and feet? And why is it that human babies can’t even hold their heads up, but horses are trotting around minutes after they’re born? In his new book, Evolution Gone Wrong: The Curious Reasons Why Our Bodies Work (Or Don't), biologist Alex Bezzerides tells us just where we inherited our adaptable, achy, brilliant bodies in the process of evolution.

Alex Bezzerides is a professor of biology at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho, where he teaches a wide range of biology classes, from human anatomy and physiology to entomology. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a PhD in neurobiology and behavior from Cornell. Evolution Gone Wrong is his first book.

Tags
Reader's Corner Biology
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra