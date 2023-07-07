"Master Slave Husband Wife" By Ilyon Woo

In 1848, a young, enslaved couple, Ellen and William Craft, achieved one of the boldest feats of self-emancipation in American history. Posing as master and slave, while sustained by their love as husband and wife, they made their escape together across more than 1,000 miles.

In her latest book, Master Slave Husband Wife, bestselling author Ilyon Woo weaves together this tumultuous love story against the backdrop of a monumental bid for freedom.

Ilyon Woo is the bestselling author of The Great Divorce: A Nineteenth-Century Mother’s Extraordinary Fight Against Her Husband, the Shakers, and Her Times. Her writing has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Wall Street Journal, and Time Magazine. She holds a PhD in English from Columbia University.