© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Red London" By Alma Katsu

By Bob Kustra
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT

Our guest today is novelist Alma Katsu, talking with us about her latest book, Red London.

The book follows CIA Agent Lyndsey Duncan, as she works her latest Russian asset, an infamous war criminal. But a suspicious attack and a series of shady discoveries reveals a connection that could upend the world order and jeopardize Agent Duncan’s longtime allegiance to the CIA.

Alma Katsu is the award-winning author of eight novels, most recently Red London, The Fervor, and Red Widow. Prior to the publication of her first novel, she had a thirty-five-year career as a senior intelligence analyst for several U.S. agencies, including the CIA and NSA, as well as RAND, the global policy think tank. Katsu is a graduate of the masters writing program at the Johns Hopkins University and received her bachelors degree from Brandeis University.

Tags
Reader's Corner CIANovelFiction
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate