"Red London" By Alma Katsu

Our guest today is novelist Alma Katsu, talking with us about her latest book, Red London.

The book follows CIA Agent Lyndsey Duncan, as she works her latest Russian asset, an infamous war criminal. But a suspicious attack and a series of shady discoveries reveals a connection that could upend the world order and jeopardize Agent Duncan’s longtime allegiance to the CIA.

Alma Katsu is the award-winning author of eight novels, most recently Red London, The Fervor, and Red Widow. Prior to the publication of her first novel, she had a thirty-five-year career as a senior intelligence analyst for several U.S. agencies, including the CIA and NSA, as well as RAND, the global policy think tank. Katsu is a graduate of the masters writing program at the Johns Hopkins University and received her bachelors degree from Brandeis University.