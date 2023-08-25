"The Digital Republic" By Jamie Susskind

Not long ago, the tech industry was widely admired, and the internet was regarded as a tonic for freedom and democracy. Not anymore. Every day, the headlines blaze with reports of racist algorithms, data leaks, and social media platforms festering with falsehood and hate. In his latest book, The Digital Republic, author Jamie Susskind argues that these problems are not the fault of a few bad apples at the top of the industry. They are the result of our failure to govern technology properly.

Jamie Susskind is a barrister and bestselling author of The Digital Republic: On Freedom and Democracy in the 21st Century and the award-winning Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech He has held fellowships at Cambridge and Harvard Universities and his work has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, Fast Company, Wired, and elsewhere.