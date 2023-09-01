"America Second" By Isaac Stone Fish

The past few years have seen a seismic shift in relations between China and the United States – from eager economic partners, to wary frenemies, to open rivals. What happened?

In America Second, Isaac Stone Fish traces the evolution of the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in America. He reveals how America’s leaders initially welcomed China’s entry into the U.S. economy, believing that trade and engagement would lead to a more democratic China. But this hasn’t been the case. In his book, Fish explains how many of America’s business leaders and politicians have become too dependent on China to challenge it.

Isaac Stone Fish is the founder and CEO of the research firm Strategy Risks, which quantifies corporate exposure to China. He is a Washington Post Global Opinions contributing columnist, a contributor to CBSN, and an adjunct at NYU’s Center for Global Affairs.