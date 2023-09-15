© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner
"The Elephant Of Belfast" By S. Kirk Walsh

By Bob Kustra
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT

On today’s program, author S. Kirk Walsh joins us to talk about her debut novel, The Elephant of Belfast.

Inspired by true events, Walsh tells the moving story of a young woman zookeeper and the elephant she's compelled to protect through the German blitz of Belfast during WWII. The novel speaks not only to the tragedy of the times, but also to the ongoing sectarian tensions that still exist in Northern Ireland today.

S. Kirk Walsh’s work has appeared in New York Times Book Review, the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. The Elephant of Belfast, her debut novel, became a national bestseller.

