"Remarkably Bright Creatures" By Shelby Van Pelt

Our guest today is author Shelby Van Pelt, speaking with us about her debut novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures.

The book follows Tova Sullivan as she begins working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, following the death of her husband. Tova becomes acquainted with temperamental Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium, who knows more than he seems. Soon, Marcellus is not only befriending Tova but helping her solve the mystery of her missing son, who disappeared more than 30 years earlier.

Shelby Van Pelt’s writing has appeared in LitHub, Prime Press, and elsewhere. Remarkably Bright Creatures is her first novel.