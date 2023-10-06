© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Remarkably Bright Creatures" By Shelby Van Pelt

By Bob Kustra
Published October 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM MDT

Our guest today is author Shelby Van Pelt, speaking with us about her debut novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures.

The book follows Tova Sullivan as she begins working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, following the death of her husband. Tova becomes acquainted with temperamental Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium, who knows more than he seems. Soon, Marcellus is not only befriending Tova but helping her solve the mystery of her missing son, who disappeared more than 30 years earlier.

Shelby Van Pelt’s writing has appeared in LitHub, Prime Press, and elsewhere. Remarkably Bright Creatures is her first novel.

Tags
Reader's Corner LiteratureFiction
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate