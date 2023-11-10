© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"The Secret Gate" By Mitchell Zuckoff

By Bob Kustra
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST

When the U.S. began its withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Afghan Army instantly collapsed, Homeira Qaderi was marked for death at the hands of the Taliban. A celebrated author, academic, and champion for women’s liberation, Homeira was suddenly caught in the evacuation turmoil at the Kabul Airport, trying and failing to secure escape for her and her eight-year-old son, her parents, and the rest of their family.

In his latest book, The Secret Gate, Mitchell Zuckoff tells the astonishing true story of Homeira’s nail-biting rescue and how a brave Afghan mother and American officer engineered a daring escape.

Mitchell Zuckoff is a professor of journalism at Boston University. He is the author of three previous books, most recently Ponzi’s Scheme: The True Story of a Financial Legend. As a reporter with The Boston Globe, he was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize and the recipient of numerous national writing awards.

Reader's Corner Afghanistan
Bob Kustra
