"The Age of Insurrection" By David Neiwert

By Bob Kustra
Published December 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM MST

From a few ominous right-wing compounds in the Pacific Northwest in the 1970s, to the shocking January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, America has seen the culmination of a long-building war on democracy, waged by an anti-democratic, far-right movement.

So how did we get here?

In his latest book, The Age of Insurrection: The Radical Right’s Assault on American Democracy, journalist David Neiwert explores how the movement has built over decades, inflamed by the Trump administration, and how it may continue to attack American democracy for the foreseeable future. Neiwert looks at how the Pacific Northwest has long been a breeding ground of extremist violence, from the time when neo-nazis migrated to the area from California in the 1970s, through the great battles in Portland and Seattle over the last decade.

David Neiwert is an award-winning journalist and author whose previous books include "Of Orcas and Men: What Killer Whales Can Teach Us" and "And Hell Followed With Her: Crossing the Dark Side of the American Border." He speaks frequently on the issue of American extremism and is the Pacific Northwest correspondent for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Reader's Corner extremism
