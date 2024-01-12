"Techlash" By Tom Wheeler

On today’s program, former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler joins us to talk about his new book, Techlash: Who Makes the Rules in the Digital Gilded Age?

Praised by Ken Burns as one of the foremost “explainers” of technology and its effect throughout history, Tom Wheeler turns his gaze to the public impact of entrepreneurial innovation. In his latest book, Techlash, he connects the experiences of the late 19th century’s industrial Gilded Age with its echoes in the 21st century digital Gilded Age, revealing how new digital technology has changed commerce and culture, creating great wealth in the process, all while being essentially unsupervised.

Tom Wheeler is a businessman, venture capitalist, and former chairman of the Federal Communication Corporation during the Obama administration. He is the author of several books including, most recently, From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future.