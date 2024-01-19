© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner
"Moscow X" By David McCloskey

By Bob Kustra
Published January 19, 2024 at 9:25 PM MST

On today’s program, David McCloskey talks about his thrilling new novel, Moscow X. The book follows CIA officers Sia and Max as they enter Russia undercover as business associates, targeting Vladimir Putin’s private moneyman. It’s a thrilling story of modern espionage and against the real-world backdrop of a shadow war between the United States and Russia.

David McCloskey is a former CIA analyst who worked in field stations across the Middle East, briefing senior White House officials and Arab royalty. He is the author of the 2021 novel Damascus Station.

Bob Kustra
