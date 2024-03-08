© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner
"White House Wild Child" By Shelley Fraser Mickle

By Bob Kustra
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM MST

During Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency, his daughter, Alice Roosevelt, captivated the world with her antics and beauty. “I can do one of two things,” he famously said. “I can be President of the United States or I can control Alice. I cannot possibly do both.”

Alice was known for carrying a gun, a copy of the Constitution, and a little snake in her purse. When her father said she couldn’t smoke under his roof, she smoked on the White House roof. She was known for her acerbic wit and outspoken tendencies, which hypnotized both the social and political world. In his new book about her, White House Wild Child, Shelley Fraser Mickle brings Alice’s life into focus, celebrating an extraordinary woman far ahead of her time.

Shelley Fraser Mickle is the author of more than a dozen books. Her previous bestsellers include The Queen of October, The Occupation of Eliza Goode and Barbaro: America’s Horse. She has also appeared as a commentator for NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

