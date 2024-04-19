© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Tired Of Winning" By Jonathan Karl

By Bob Kustra
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:11 PM MDT

Jonathan Karl has known Donald Trump since his days as a New York Post reporter in the 1990s, later covering every day of Trump’s administration as ABC News’s chief White House correspondent.

In his latest book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, Jonathan Karl tracks Trump’s improbable journey from disgraced and defeated former president, to a man beset by legal troubles, to the dominant force, yet again, in the Republican Party, in spite of his extremist rhetoric.

Jonathan Karl is the chief Washington correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. He has reported from the White House under four presidents and fourteen press secretaries. His previous book, Front Row at the Trump Show, was an instant New York Times bestseller.

Tags
Reader's Corner GOPDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate