"Tired Of Winning" By Jonathan Karl

Jonathan Karl has known Donald Trump since his days as a New York Post reporter in the 1990s, later covering every day of Trump’s administration as ABC News’s chief White House correspondent.

In his latest book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, Jonathan Karl tracks Trump’s improbable journey from disgraced and defeated former president, to a man beset by legal troubles, to the dominant force, yet again, in the Republican Party, in spite of his extremist rhetoric.

Jonathan Karl is the chief Washington correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. He has reported from the White House under four presidents and fourteen press secretaries. His previous book, Front Row at the Trump Show, was an instant New York Times bestseller.