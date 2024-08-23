"Phantom Orbit" By David Ignatius

Our guest today is novelist David Ignatius, speaking with us about his latest thriller, Phantom Orbit. The book follows Ivan Volkov, a Russian student in Beijing, who discovers an unsolved puzzle in the writings of the seventeenth-century astronomer Johannes Kepler. He takes the puzzle to a senior scientist in the Chinese space program and declares his intention to solve it. But little does he know the puzzle holds untold consequences for space warfare.

David Ignatius is a prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post and has been covering the Middle East and the CIA for nearly four decades. He has written a number of New York Times bestsellers, including Body of Lies and The Director.