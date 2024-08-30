© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Ascent To Power" By David L. Roll

By Bob Kustra
Published August 30, 2024 at 6:32 PM MDT

When Roosevelt, in failing health, decided to run for a fourth term, he gave in to the big city Democratic bosses and reluctantly picked Senator Truman as his vice president, a man he barely knew. Upon FDR’s death in April 1945, Truman, after only 82 days as VP, was thrust into the presidency. Utterly unprepared, he faced the collapse of Germany, a Europe in ruins, the organization of the UN, a summit with Stalin and Churchill, and the question of whether atomic bombs would be ready for use against Japan.

In his latest book, Ascent to Power: How Truman Emerged from Roosevelt's Shadow and Remade the World, David L. Roll focuses on these momentous years of transition, 1944 to 1948, illuminating Truman’s struggles to emerge as president in his own right.

David L. Roll is the author of George Marshall and The Hopkins Touch. After serving as an Assistant Director in the Bureau of Competition at the FTC, Roll practiced law and founded Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation, a public interest organization that continues to provide pro bono legal services to social entrepreneurs around the world.

Tags
Reader's Corner PresidentHistory
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate