"To Run The World" By Sergey Radchenko

What would it feel like to run the world? Leaders in Soviet Russia spent the Cold War trying desperately to find out.

In his latest book, To Run the World, Sergey Radchenko provides a panoramic new history of the conflict that defined the postwar era. A deep dive into the psychology of the Kremlin's decision-making, Radchenko’s book reveals how perennial insecurities, delusions of grandeur, and desire for recognition propelled Moscow on a headlong quest for global power, with dire consequences and painful legacies that continue to shape our world.

Sergey Radchenko is the Wilson E. Schmidt Distinguished Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He has written extensively on the Cold War, nuclear history, and on Russian and Chinese foreign and security policies. He is the author of Two Suns in the Heavens and Unwanted Visionaries: the Soviet Failure in Asia.