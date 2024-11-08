"On Freedom" By Timothy Snyder

Our guest today has been called “the leading interpreter of our dark times.” As a historian, he has provided startling reinterpretations of political collapse and mass killings. His previous book, On Tyranny, became an instant classic, inspiring people around the globe to recognize and resist authoritarianism.

In his latest book, On Freedom, Snyder argues we have lost sight of what the great American commitment to freedom really means. Drawing on the work of philosophers and political dissidents, conversations with contemporary thinkers, and his own experiences, Snyder identifies the practices and attitudes that will allow us to design a government in which we and future generations can flourish.

Timothy Snyder is a Professor of History and Global Affairs at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. His books, which have been published in over forty languages, include Bloodlands, Black Earth, On Tyranny, and Road to Unfreedom.