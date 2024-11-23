© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner
"Table For Two" By Amor Towles

By Bob Kustra
Published November 23, 2024 at 12:16 AM MST

On today’s program, we talk with Amor Towles, bestselling novelist of A Gentleman in Moscow and The Lincoln Highway.

We’re speaking with him today about his latest book, Table for Two, a collection of six short stories based in New York City, and a novella set in the Golden Age of Hollywood. The stories take a look at the consequences that can spring from brief encounters and the fragile dynamics and compromises at the heart of modern marriage.

Amor Towles is the author of the New York Times bestsellers The Lincoln Highway, A Gentleman in Moscow, and Rules of Civility. His novels have collectively sold millions of copies and have been translated into more than thirty-five languages. He joins us today from his home in Manhattan.

Reader's Corner Literature Fiction
