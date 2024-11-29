© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Unjust Debts" By Melissa B. Jacoby

By Bob Kustra
Published November 29, 2024 at 6:44 PM MST

Bankruptcy is the busiest federal court in America. In theory, bankruptcy in America exists to cancel or restructure debts, a safety valve designed to provide a mechanism for restarting lives and businesses when things go wrong financially.

In her new book, Unjust Debts, legal scholar Melissa B. Jacoby shows how bankruptcy has also become an escape hatch for powerful individuals, corporations, and governments, contributing in unseen and poorly understood ways to race, gender, and class inequality in America. Across a broad range of crucial issues, Unjust Debts reveals the hidden mechanisms by which bankruptcy impacts everything from sexual harassment to health care, employment discrimination, the opioid crisis, and gun violence.

Melissa B. Jacoby is a Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A frequent commentator on bankruptcy and debt in national media outlets, Unjust Debts is her first book.

Tags
Reader's Corner Bankruptcy
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate