"Assassins Anonymous" by Rob Hart

Our guest today is novelist Rob Hart, author of the new thriller, Assassins Anonymous. The novel follows an infamous killer-for-hire, who gives up the violent life only to find himself under siege by assailants unknown. He must choose between slipping back into his old ways or his new life as a reformed hitman.

Rob Hart is the author of Assassins Anonymous, The Paradox Hotel, The Warehouse, and the Ash McKenna crime series, and the co-author of Scott Free with James Patterson.