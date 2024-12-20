© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your year-end tax-deductible gift today.
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Assassins Anonymous" by Rob Hart

By Bob Kustra
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:30 PM MST

Our guest today is novelist Rob Hart, author of the new thriller, Assassins Anonymous. The novel follows an infamous killer-for-hire, who gives up the violent life only to find himself under siege by assailants unknown. He must choose between slipping back into his old ways or his new life as a reformed hitman.

Rob Hart is the author of Assassins Anonymous, The Paradox Hotel, The Warehouse, and the Ash McKenna crime series, and the co-author of Scott Free with James Patterson.

Tags
Reader's Corner Fiction
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate