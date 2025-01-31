"The Expat" by Hansen Shi

On today’s program, Hansen Shi joins us to talk about his debut novel, The Expat.

The book follows a frustrated Ivy League grad named Michael, who follows a mysterious woman to China with the promise of an exciting job offer. Once in Beijing, his contact vanishes and Michael finds himself enmeshed in a dangerous web of industrial espionage and counterintelligence.

Hansen Shi is a writer and technology investor. He served on the Fiction Board of the Harvard Advocate and currently works as a venture capitalist in New York City. The Expat is his first novel.