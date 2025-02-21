"How to Raise a Citizen" by Lindsey Cormack

Our guest author today speaks directly to an America in which civic knowledge is alarmingly sparse.

In her latest book, How to Raise a Citizen, Lindsey Cormack offers an engaging and practical approach to teaching political issues and the inner workings of the U.S. government. She explains why our schools can no longer be the sites of civic education that they used to be and provides parents with strategies and necessary know-how to be able to impart these lessons to their children.

Lindsey Cormack is an associate professor of Political Science and Director of the Diplomacy Lab at Stevens Institute of Technology. She is the author of Congress and U.S. Veterans: From the GI Bill to the VA Crisis and her work has appeared in New York Times, The Washington Post, The Hill, and elsewhere.