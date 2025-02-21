© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"How to Raise a Citizen" by Lindsey Cormack

By Bob Kustra
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:30 PM MST

Our guest author today speaks directly to an America in which civic knowledge is alarmingly sparse.

In her latest book, How to Raise a Citizen, Lindsey Cormack offers an engaging and practical approach to teaching political issues and the inner workings of the U.S. government. She explains why our schools can no longer be the sites of civic education that they used to be and provides parents with strategies and necessary know-how to be able to impart these lessons to their children.

Lindsey Cormack is an associate professor of Political Science and Director of the Diplomacy Lab at Stevens Institute of Technology. She is the author of Congress and U.S. Veterans: From the GI Bill to the VA Crisis and her work has appeared in New York Times, The Washington Post, The Hill, and elsewhere.

Tags
Reader's Corner PoliticsEducation
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate