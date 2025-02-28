"Where Tyranny Begins" by David Rohde

Our guest today has spent his decorated career investigating genocide, global politics, and the US intelligence apparatus. His efforts have earned him unlawful detentions, a kidnapping by the Taliban, and two Pulitzer Prizes for his international reporting.

In his latest book, Where Tyranny Begins: The Justice Department, the FBI, and the War on Democracy, legendary journalist David Rohde investigates the strategies Trump systematically used to turn the country’s two most powerful law-enforcement agencies into his personal political weapons. Rohde also reveals how, during the Biden years, Justice Department non-partisan 1970s norms that Attorney General Merrick Garland reinforced inadvertently helped Trump, and could fail to deliver a trial and legal accountability by Election Day 2024.

David Rohde is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the author of In Deep and three other books. He is the national security editor at NBC News and a former executive editor of The New Yorker website, where he wrote about the Justice Department, democracy, and disinformation.