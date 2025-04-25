© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Nelson Rockefeller's Dilemma" by Marsha E. Barrett

By Bob Kustra
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:30 PM MDT

As the Civil Rights movement intensified in the early 1960s, Nelson Rockefeller envisioned a Republican Party recommitted to its Lincoln-ian heritage as a defender of Black equality. But the party's extreme right wing, encouraged by its successful outreach to segregationists before and after the nomination of Barry Goldwater, pushed the party to the right. In her new book, Nelson Rockefeller's Dilemma, Marsha Barrett details how the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism lost the battle for the soul of the Party of Lincoln, leading to mainlining of white-grievance populism for the post-civil rights era.

Marsha E. Barrett is Assistant Professor of History at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her articles have appeared in the Journal of Policy History, New York History, and Politico.

Tags
Reader's Corner Civil RightsRepublicans
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate