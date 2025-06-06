"Amphibious Soul" by Craig Foster

How can we reclaim the wildness that grounds and energizes us, when so much of the modern world seems designed to tame us?

This was the question our guest today asked himself as he wrote his latest book. Part memoir, part love letter to nature, Amphibious Soul: Finding the Wild in a Tame World covers a life spent exploring the most incredible places on Earth. From the Great African Seaforest to the crocodile lairs of the Okavango Delta, Foster reveals how we can attend to the earthly beauty around us and deepen our love for all living things, whether we make our homes in the country, the city, or anywhere in between.

Craig Foster is a filmmaker, naturalist, author and ocean explorer. He co-created the film “My Octopus Teacher,” which won an Oscar in 2021, and is the co-founder of Sea Change Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to the long-term conservation and regeneration of the Great African Seaforest.