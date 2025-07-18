"Kingmaker" by Sonia Purnell

When Pamela Churchill Harriman died in 1997, the obituaries that followed ranged from scathing to downright sexist. Written off as a mere courtesan and social climber, Harriman’s true legacy was overshadowed by a glamorous social life and her infamous erotic adventures.

In her latest book, Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman’s Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue, Sonia Purnell tells the story of how the socialite’s work behind the scenes – on both sides of the Atlantic – remained so invisible. With a wealth of fresh research, interviews and newly-discovered sources, Purnell unveils the spectacular story of how Churchill’s beloved daughter-in-law became a “secret weapon” during World War II and went on to leave an indelible mark on the world today.

Sonia Purnell is a biographer and journalist who has worked at The Economist, The Telegraph, and The Sunday Times. Her book Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill was chosen as a book of the year by The Telegraph and The Independent, and was a finalist for the Plutarch Award. She last joined us in 2019 for her book A Woman of No Importance, which was a New York Times bestseller.