"Family of Spies: A World War II Story of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor" by Christine Kuehn
In her book, Family of Spies, journalist Christine Kuehn traces the secret history of her paternal grandparents, Otto and Friedel. A prominent Berlin family, the Kuehn’s saw the rise of the Nazis as a way out of the hard times that had befallen them. When the daughter of the family met Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels at a party, the two hit it off, and they had an affair. But Ruth had a secret—she was half Jewish—and Goebbels found out. Rather than having Ruth killed, Goebbels sent the entire Kuehn family to Hawaii, to work as spies half a world away. There, Ruth and her parents established an intricate spy operation from their home, passing secrets to the Japanese, leading to the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor.