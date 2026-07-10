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Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Family of Spies: A World War II Story of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor" by Christine Kuehn

By Bob Kustra
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT

In her book, Family of Spies, journalist Christine Kuehn traces the secret history of her paternal grandparents, Otto and Friedel. A prominent Berlin family, the Kuehn’s saw the rise of the Nazis as a way out of the hard times that had befallen them. When the daughter of the family met Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels at a party, the two hit it off, and they had an affair. But Ruth had a secret—she was half Jewish—and Goebbels found out. Rather than having Ruth killed, Goebbels sent the entire Kuehn family to Hawaii, to work as spies half a world away. There, Ruth and her parents established an intricate spy operation from their home, passing secrets to the Japanese, leading to the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor.

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Reader's Corner SpyingWorld War Two
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