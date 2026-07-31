"The Cypriot Mask" by Scott McIntosh

A priceless mask, a beautiful woman, a deadly secret, and a curse if it doesn’t fit.

Philip Chandler, a small-town Idaho newspaper reporter and owner of the Fremont Herald, thought he landed a front-page scoop interviewing reclusive gun collector Ernest Hardy. Days later, Hardy is brutally murdered, and Chandler is pulled into a dangerous hunt.

A beautiful, mysterious woman from L.A., a menacing operative, and a billionaire oil tycoon are closing in, all seeking one thing: the Cypriot death mask. This priceless Bronze Age artifact is rumored to grant its wearer incredible power—but only if the fit is perfect. As the body count rises and Chandler suspects he’s being used as bait, he must uncover the mask's deadly secret before a terrible curse claims him, too.