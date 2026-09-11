The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet by Scott Weidensau

The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet by Scott Weidensaul

As populations fall and once-great migration multitudes wither away, the future of birds may seem grim. But surprisingly, from gnatcatchers and waterfowl to select groups of forest songbirds, some bird populations are soaring. Habitats and species that once neared extinction are now multiplying around the world because bird conservation is making things better.

The Return of the Oystercatcher explores the recovery efforts that are not only preventing declines in bird population, but helping birds to thrive. From the spectacular recovery of North American raptors, whose numbers have tripled in the last fifty years, to the mind-bending resurgence of the Canada goose in Maine―which increased its population by 146,000 percent during the same period―Scott Weidensaul shares amazing stories of hope and progress in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Weidensaul also depicts the initiatives at the heart of this recovery, from the hyperlocal to the hemispherically immense: wetlands restoration, raptor protection, and bans on harmful pesticides, as well as the US Farm Bill and the preservation of sovereign lands by Indigenous communities. The result is a roadmap of breathtaking environmental resilience in some of the most unlikely places, including a tiny island in the middle of the Pacific, the vast boreal forest that stretches across Canada, a hereditary estate in England, and a watery wilderness at the edge of a Ukrainian war zone.

Because birds are so diverse, so ubiquitous, and cover virtually every square mile of the Earth’s surface, the fight to save the birds is also one to save the world. The Return of the Oystercatcher is an inspiring story of what’s working in bird conservation―and what can work for the rest of the planet.