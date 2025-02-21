Diane Raptosh Reads "Harmonic" by Karen Donovan

Diane Raptosh, February's writer-curator on Something I Heard, reads "Harmonic," a poem by Karen Donovan.

Raptosh has served as Idaho’s Writer in Residence, and her 2013 poetry collection, American Amnesiac, was longlisted for the National Book Award. Her latest collection, I Eric America, came out in October 2024.

Karen Donovan is the author of four collections of poetry, including Fugitive Red, which won the Juniper Prize. Her latest collection, Monad+Monadnock, was published in 2022.