Diane Raptosh Reads "Harmonic" by Karen Donovan

By Joel Wayne
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:13 PM MST

Diane Raptosh, February's writer-curator on Something I Heard, reads "Harmonic," a poem by Karen Donovan.

Raptosh has served as Idaho’s Writer in Residence, and her 2013 poetry collection, American Amnesiac, was longlisted for the National Book Award. Her latest collection, I Eric America, came out in October 2024.

Karen Donovan is the author of four collections of poetry, including Fugitive Red, which won the Juniper Prize. Her latest collection, Monad+Monadnock, was published in 2022.

