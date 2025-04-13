Martin Corless-Smith Reads "I So Liked Spring" by Charlotte Mew

It's the second week of April and the theme this month on Something I Heard is "open." On this week's episode, Martin Corless-Smith reads a short poem by Charlotte Mew: "I So Liked Spring." Mew was a 19th century poet and short story writer whose debut collection, “The Farmer’s Bride” was celebrated by the likes of Ezra Pound and Thomas Hardy. Virginia Woolf dubbed her “the greatest living poetess.”

Our writer-curator this month is Martin Corless-Smith. A poet and translator originally from Worcestershire, England, Corless-Smith teaches at Boise State University and his thirteenth book, Golden Satellite Debris, was published in 2024.

