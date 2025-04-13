© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Martin Corless-Smith Reads "I So Liked Spring" by Charlotte Mew

By Joel Wayne
Published April 13, 2025 at 11:45 PM MDT

It's the second week of April and the theme this month on Something I Heard is "open." On this week's episode, Martin Corless-Smith reads a short poem by Charlotte Mew: "I So Liked Spring." Mew was a 19th century poet and short story writer whose debut collection, “The Farmer’s Bride” was celebrated by the likes of Ezra Pound and Thomas Hardy. Virginia Woolf dubbed her “the greatest living poetess.”

Our writer-curator this month is Martin Corless-Smith. A poet and translator originally from Worcestershire, England, Corless-Smith teaches at Boise State University and his thirteenth book, Golden Satellite Debris, was published in 2024.

Something I Heard Poetry
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
