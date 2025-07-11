Susan Bruns Reads an Excerpt from "Idaho" by Emily Ruskovich

It's the second week of July and this month, Susan Bruns joins us to share works on the theme of dog days. Today, she reads an excerpt from Idaho by Emily Ruskovich. Ruskovich’s O. Henry Award-winning work has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, and The Paris Review, among many other places. Her debut novel, Idaho, won the revered Dublin International Literary Award in 2019.

Our guest this month is Susan Bruns. Bruns’ work has appeared in Lithub, Brevity, Creative Nonfiction, among many other places. She is currently at work on a memoir about growing up on a small family farm in Idaho.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

