Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Susan Bruns Reads an Excerpt from "Idaho" by Emily Ruskovich

By Joel Wayne
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT

It's the second week of July and this month, Susan Bruns joins us to share works on the theme of dog days. Today, she reads an excerpt from Idaho by Emily Ruskovich. Ruskovich’s O. Henry Award-winning work has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, and The Paris Review, among many other places. Her debut novel, Idaho, won the revered Dublin International Literary Award in 2019.

Our guest this month is Susan Bruns. Bruns’ work has appeared in Lithub, Brevity, Creative Nonfiction, among many other places. She is currently at work on a memoir about growing up on a small family farm in Idaho.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
