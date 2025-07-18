© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Susan Bruns Reads an Excerpt from "We Sagebrush Folks" by Annie Greenwood

By Joel Wayne
Published July 18, 2025 at 10:47 AM MDT

Roald Dahl once said, if he had it his way, he’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead. Then again, he lived most of his life in Buckinghamshire, England, enjoying over twice the amount of average rainfall we have here in Boise, Idaho. But I’m inclined to agree with him. I’d trade sunsets at 9pm instead of 5:30, even if it’s at the end of a 100-degree day.

It's the third week of July. Today, Susan Bruns shares and excerpt from Annie Pike Greenwood's groundbreaking autobiography, "We Sagebrush Folks." An early chronicle of pioneering in Idaho, Greenwood’s memoir soberly discussed the challenges of rural farm life, addressing issues of mental health, poverty, and birth control. Greenwood died in 1956.

Our guest this month is Susan Bruns. Bruns’ work has appeared in Lithub, Brevity, Creative Nonfiction, among many other places. She is currently at work on a memoir about growing up on a small family farm in Idaho.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

