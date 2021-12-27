© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports & Recreation

Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published December 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM MST
bronco_stadium.jpg
BroncoSports.com

The Boise State Broncos are pulling out of the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19.

The bowl game has been under scrutiny since the media company Barstool Sports announced it would be the title sponsor this summer. Critics say the sports site publishes misogynistic content and its founder, Dave Portnoy, has defended jokes about rape and other questionable content.

Portnoy announced the withdrawal in a tweet and Boise State University confirmed it with a statement Monday afternoon.

University officials said Boise State football has stopped all team activities because of COVID-19 protocols and did not release information on how many team members may be sick. The decision was made after consulting with medical staff and public health officials and means the team won't play in Friday's game, according to the statement.

“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey wrote in the press release.

Portnoy tweeted the bowl is looking for a replacement team. The remaining Central Michigan Chippewas' participation is in question after another team dropped out of the Sun Bowl because of COVID-19 infections.

The Arizona Bowl is scheduled to kick off on Friday, Dec. 31 in Tucson, Arizona.

Tags

Sports & RecreationBoise StateFootballBoise State Broncos
Sasa Woodruff
With more than two decades in the broadcast news arena, Sáša has reported, produced and edited for major news outlets, including NPR, Public Radio International and American Public Media. She started her career in local TV stations in her hometown, Salt Lake City, Utah; there she produced daily news and TV documentaries.
See stories by Sasa Woodruff