© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports & Recreation

Criterium bike race rolling through Boise this weekend

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT
Biker racers wearing helmets and jerseys line up at a white line as the sun shines through the group as they wait the start of a race.

Thousands of bikers and spectators will be in downtown Boise this weekend for the 36th annual Twilight Criterium. The community-wide event features the Kids' and Challenged Athletes' Foundation races starting at noon, followed by the professional men's and women's competitions.

As competitors hit the course, fans can enjoy food trucks and a beverage garden around the state Capitol throughout the afternoon. If you can't make it downtown, there is a live stream available on the Twilight Criterium website.

Twilight Criterium

"Over time, it's evolved into not only a great bike race but an even bigger sort of community event that has helped to shape Boise as a cycle-friendly town," said Mike Cooley, the director of the Twilight Criterium.

The Twilight Criterium is part of the American Criterium Cup, a series of closed-course bike races in different cities across the country.

On Friday, the Twilight Trifecta opens the weekend at 4 p.m. at JUMP, where there will be a free concert along with free sliders and fries until 8 p.m.

Tags
Sports & Recreation Twilight CriteriumBikes
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate