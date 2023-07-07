Criterium bike race rolling through Boise this weekend

Thousands of bikers and spectators will be in downtown Boise this weekend for the 36th annual Twilight Criterium. The community-wide event features the Kids' and Challenged Athletes' Foundation races starting at noon, followed by the professional men's and women's competitions.

As competitors hit the course, fans can enjoy food trucks and a beverage garden around the state Capitol throughout the afternoon. If you can't make it downtown, there is a live stream available on the Twilight Criterium website.

Twilight Criterium

"Over time, it's evolved into not only a great bike race but an even bigger sort of community event that has helped to shape Boise as a cycle-friendly town," said Mike Cooley, the director of the Twilight Criterium.

The Twilight Criterium is part of the American Criterium Cup, a series of closed-course bike races in different cities across the country.

On Friday, the Twilight Trifecta opens the weekend at 4 p.m. at JUMP, where there will be a free concert along with free sliders and fries until 8 p.m.