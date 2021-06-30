© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Another Round: McCall At Bistro 45 July 15

Boise State Public Radio | By Staff
Published June 30, 2021 at 12:50 PM MDT
We are so excited to be having our first Another Round in more than a year with our friends in McCall. Come join us for drinks and conversation with your public radio team.

What's on Tap: Meet Morning Edition host George Prentice and Idaho Matters senior producer Frankie Barnhill and hear behind-the-scenes stories on how they produce your favorite programs.

When: Thursday, July 15 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Bistro 45
1101 N 3rd Street
McCall, ID 83638

Plus! When you make a donation of $5 or more, you'll take home the newest edition (it's white!) of our stainless steel Boise State Public Radio tumblers, co-branded with NPR. And your first pint is covered by Bistro 45!

