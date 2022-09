What's on Tap:

Join us in Garden City for a chance to meet reporter Madelyn Beck and learn about her work with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Also, this is your only chance to get some exclusive MWNB merch, so come down and enjoy a glass of wine and mingle with Madelyn and our BSPR staff.

When:

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m.

Where:

Coiled Wines

3408 W Chinden Blvd

3408 W Chinden Blvd

Garden City, ID 83714

Get to know Madelyn and her work before the event with some of her top stories: