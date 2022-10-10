© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Station News

A Night at the movies with George Prentice

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published October 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM MDT
Boise State Public Radio logo, movie film on a white counter, black and white photo of a man with glasses wearing a suit jacket, popcorn in red bags, The Flicks logo

Join Morning Edition host George Prentice at The Flicks for an exclusive preview of the films everyone will be talking about come Oscar season Thursday, October 20 at 6:00 pm.

George has returned from the Toronto International Film Festival where he attended dozens of world premiere screenings – and you’ll be among the first to get the inside scoop on what will be the best movies of the year.

There are a limited number of tickets and they will go fast! Grab yours to ensure your spot at this fun and exclusive event.

When:
Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6-9 p.m.

Where:
The Flicks
646 W Fulton St
Boise, ID 83702

Register Here

