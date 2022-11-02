Come celebrate public radio in Idaho at our open house

It has been several years since we have welcomed you, our audience, into the station for an open house! We want to invite you in for a tour of the offices and facilities here in Boise and a chance to meet and mingle with our reporters, hosts, producers and staff.

There will be live music by Speedy Gray and Thomas Paul, beer from Mad Swede Brewing (one free beer for everyone 21+ while supplies last), the Woodstock Fire Foods truck, cupcakes and of course your favorite on-air personalities!

Who should come:

EVERYONE! This event is open to the public!

When:

Saturday, November 12

12 - 4 p.m.

Where:

Boise State Public Radio Headquarters

220 E Parkcenter Blvd

Boise, ID 83706

We can't wait to see you!