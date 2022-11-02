© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.
Station News

Come celebrate public radio in Idaho at our open house

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT
bspr_wall_wrap.jpg

It has been several years since we have welcomed you, our audience, into the station for an open house! We want to invite you in for a tour of the offices and facilities here in Boise and a chance to meet and mingle with our reporters, hosts, producers and staff.

There will be live music by Speedy Gray and Thomas Paul, beer from Mad Swede Brewing (one free beer for everyone 21+ while supplies last), the Woodstock Fire Foods truck, cupcakes and of course your favorite on-air personalities!

Who should come:
EVERYONE! This event is open to the public!

When:
Saturday, November 12
12 - 4 p.m.

Where:
Boise State Public Radio Headquarters
220 E Parkcenter Blvd
Boise, ID 83706

We can't wait to see you!

Tags
Station News Another RoundStation NewsStation EventTwin Falls
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff