Join Boise State Public Radio as we take part in the first annual Eco-Jam at Storyfort. Reporters Julie Luchetta and Troy Oppie will break down how stories are made. From the library culture wars to the mining industry, take a peek behind the curtain and learn how BSPR reports on the issues.

When:

Wednesday, March 22 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Where:

Idaho State Museum

610 Julia Davis Dr

Boise, ID 83702