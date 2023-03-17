A conversation with Boise State Public Radio Music hosts

Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise State Public Radio proudly present a conversation with KBSU hosts Carl Scheider, Tamara Ansotegui and Arthur Balinger. Join us at Boise Contemporary Theater to hear about the shows, the history and the music of Idaho. After we hear from the hosts, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and mingle in the lobby over drinks.

When:

Thursday, March 30 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Where:

Boise Contemporary Theater

854 W Fulton St

Boise, ID 83702