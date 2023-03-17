© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
A conversation with Boise State Public Radio Music hosts

Published March 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise State Public Radio proudly present a conversation with KBSU hosts Carl Scheider, Tamara Ansotegui and Arthur Balinger. Join us at Boise Contemporary Theater to hear about the shows, the history and the music of Idaho. After we hear from the hosts, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and mingle in the lobby over drinks.

Thursday, March 30 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Boise Contemporary Theater
854 W Fulton St
Boise, ID 83702

