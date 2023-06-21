© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Station News

Boise State Public Radio wins three PMJA awards for 2022 reporting

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT
PMJA

Boise State Public Radio News took home two first place awards and one second place award at the national Public Media Journalists Association's (PMJA) annual contest.

The Idaho Matters team took home first place for News/Public Affairs program for "What does the Roe v. Wade reversal mean for Idaho?" The episode spoke about abortion, pregnancy and medical procedures. Reporter James Dawson, University of Idaho Professor Shaakirrah Sanders and Executive Director of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians Liz Woodruff joined Gemma Gaudette and answered questions from listeners about the Supreme Court's decision and Idaho's laws concerning abortion.

Idaho Matters
What does the Roe v. Wade reversal mean for Idaho?
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade case and gave abortion rights back to individual states, including Idaho.

For the Narrative/Produced Podcast, the Women's Work episode titled "Whose Land?" won first place. The 26-minute episode by host Ashley Ahearn features Beth Robinette and LaRae Wiley, who built a friendship that has led to bringing Salish School students out to Beth's ranch to harvest plants and medicine. The partnership has provided a chance to learn and connect – for everyone involved – and start to face the troubled history in the West and reimagine the future.

Beth Robinette (L), owner of the Lazy R Ranch stands with her arm around LaRae Wiley, executive director of the Salish School of Spokane. The two women are smiling as they stand in front of stalks of tule on a cloudy, overcast day.
Women's Work
Whose Land?
Beth Robinette is trying to be a “less shitty white person.” For her, that’s meant learning about the history of her family’s ranch in eastern Washington and the people from whom the land was taken. It’s also meant exploring the LandBack movement and building a relationship with the next generation of Native American youth in her area.

Reporter James Dawson received second place in Multi-Media Presentation for his feature piece: "Overturning Roe v. Wade would cap a 50-year effort to criminalize abortion in Idaho." The piece, which was written before Roe v. Wade was officially overturned after a draft decision written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked, discussed Idaho's legislative effort to overturn the landmark decision and the history of abortion in Idaho.

Idaho abortion rally
Idaho News
Overturning Roe v. Wade would cap a 50-year effort to criminalize abortion in Idaho
From nearly the moment Roe was decided, Idaho legislators have been trying to craft the state’s law to be “as restrictive as possible."

Entries from Boise State Public Radio were judged alongside other public radio stations of similar size: mid-sized newsrooms with four to seven full-time reporters.

Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

