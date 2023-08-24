© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Station News

Boise State Public Radio off air due to network outage

Boise State Public Radio News
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM MDT
Updated August 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
Boise State Public Radio is experiencing a network outage that is affecting all of our broadcast signals. This includes the radio and all digital signals including streaming devices, the app and on our website.

Syringa Networks told our staff there were over 200 fiber connections damaged by a contractor at Broadway and Belmont, which is the cause of the outage.

Crews are on site making repairs but there is no estimated time of when we will be back on air. Boise State University also lost internet Thursday morning, but that has since come back online.

We will keep you updated on the network status here and on our Facebook page. You can still get all your favorite NPR programming on the NPR app and the NPR website.

Thank you for your patience.

