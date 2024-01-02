NPR's Steve Inskeep comes to Boise for The Cabin's Readings & Conversations

On Jan. 25, Boise State Public Radio is sponsoring the Boise visit of Steve Inskeep, the national host of NPR's Morning Edition, as he comes to the Morrison Center as part of The Cabin's 2023-2024 Readings & Conversations.

Inskeep will be interviewed by New York Times columnist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof.

Inskeep's latest book is "Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America."

Morning Edition can be heard weekday mornings on Boise State Public Radio.

The program is among the most popular in the station's lineup. Idaho listeners can hear Inkseep and the other national hosts alongside local host George Prentice, who shares daily reporting from the Boise State Public newsroom.

The Cabin

Event Details:

Where:



The Morrison Center

When:



Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Ticket information

